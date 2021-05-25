Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1788 25.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 27 2021
USD 153.6755
GBP 217.2050
EUR 187.3919
JPY 1.4105