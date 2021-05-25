UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1788 25.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY, 27 2021

USD 153.6755

GBP 217.2050

EUR 187.3919

JPY 1.4105

