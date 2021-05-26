Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1766 26.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 26,2021
USD 154.3467
GBP 218.9099
EUR 189.1364
JPY 1.4193