Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1766 26.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 26,2021

USD 154.3467

GBP 218.9099

EUR 189.1364

JPY 1.4193

