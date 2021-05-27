KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1768 27.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 01,2021

USD 154.7535

GBP 218.9453

EUR 189.3409

JPY 1.4211