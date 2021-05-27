Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1768 27.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 01,2021
USD 154.7535
GBP 218.9453
EUR 189.3409
JPY 1.4211