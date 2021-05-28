Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1718 28.05.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 02,2021
USD 154.7880
GBP 218.6381
EUR 188.7794
JPY 1.4180