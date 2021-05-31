Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1711 01.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31ST May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 02,2021
USD 154.4047
GBP 219.1620
EUR 188.2657
JPY 1.4059