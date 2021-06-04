Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1674 04.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 08,2021
USD 154.7677
GBP 219.4142
EUR 188.6154
JPY 1.4095