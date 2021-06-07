Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1648 07.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 09,2021
USD 154.5967
GBP 218.2905
EUR 187.2630
JPY 1.4030