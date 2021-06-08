(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1649 08.06.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10,2021

USD 155.2729

GBP 219.3074

EUR 188.7808

JPY 1.4187