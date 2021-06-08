Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1649 08.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 10,2021
USD 155.2729
GBP 219.3074
EUR 188.7808
JPY 1.4187