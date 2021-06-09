Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1606 09.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 11,2021
USD 155.7539
GBP 220.3139
EUR 189.6459
JPY 1.4223