Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1546 10.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 14,2021
USD 155.6593
GBP 220.7249
EUR 189.6864
JPY 1.4217