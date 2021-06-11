KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1569 11.06.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 15,2021

USD 155.8835

GBP 219.5619

EUR 189.6323

JPY 1.4235