Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1569 11.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 15,2021
USD 155.8835
GBP 219.5619
EUR 189.6323
JPY 1.4235