Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1483 14.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 16,2021
USD 155.7170
GBP 220.5264
EUR 189.4142
JPY 1.4219