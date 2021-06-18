Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1519 18.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 22,2021
USD 156.7243
GBP 219.0065
EUR 187.2699
JPY 1.4163