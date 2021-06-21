Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1586 21.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 23,2021
USD 156.8656
GBP 217.7451
EUR 186.9367
JPY 1.4258