Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1638 23.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 23RD JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 25,2021
USD 158.1523
GBP 219.3889
EUR 188.0905
JPY 1.4311