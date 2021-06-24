Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1606 24.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 28,2021
USD 158.5036
GBP 221.2235
EUR 189.1740
JPY 1.4291