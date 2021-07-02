(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1595 02.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 2ND JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 07, 2021

USD 157.5190

GBP 217.9118

EUR 187.2113

JPY 1.4259