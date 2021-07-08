UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1661 08.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 12, 2021

USD 158.8978

GBP 219.0565

EUR 187.8966

JPY 1.4347

