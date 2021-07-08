Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1661 08.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 8TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 12, 2021
USD 158.8978
GBP 219.0565
EUR 187.8966
JPY 1.4347