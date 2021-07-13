Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1510 13.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 15, 2021
USD 159.3377
GBP 220.8899
EUR 189.1498
JPY 1.4473