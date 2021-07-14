Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1544 14.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 16, 2021
USD 159.4852
GBP 221.0305
EUR 188.9581
JPY 1.4450