Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1515 15.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 19, 2021
USD 159.1049
GBP 220.4398
EUR 187.6165
JPY 1.4403