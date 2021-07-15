UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1515 15.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 19, 2021

USD 159.1049

GBP 220.4398

EUR 187.6165

JPY 1.4403

