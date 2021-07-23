Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1518 27.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 23RD JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 27, 2021
USD 161.4436
GBP 221.5329
EUR 190.2128
JPY 1.4703