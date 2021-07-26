Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1573 26.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 28, 2021
USD 162.2735
GBP 222.8177
EUR 191.1257
JPY 1.4688