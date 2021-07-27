Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1585 27.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 29, 2021
USD 161.2000
GBP 221.8918
EUR 189.8291
JPY 1.4619