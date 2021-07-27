KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1585 27.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 29, 2021

USD 161.2000

GBP 221.8918

EUR 189.8291

JPY 1.4619