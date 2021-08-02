Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1539 02.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 02ND AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 04, 2021
USD 162.3983
GBP 226.9516
EUR 193.2215
JPY 1.4831