Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1539 02.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 02ND AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 04, 2021

USD 162.3983

GBP 226.9516

EUR 193.2215

JPY 1.4831

