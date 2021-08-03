Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1531 03.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 03RD AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 05, 2021
USD 163.6249
GBP 227.7986
EUR 194.4846
JPY 1.4921