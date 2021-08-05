Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1551 05.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 09, 2021
USD 163.4468
GBP 227.6487
EUR 193.7171
JPY 1.4969