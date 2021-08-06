UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1550 06.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 10, 2021

USD 163.2001

GBP 227.0440

EUR 193.1147

JPY 1.4885

