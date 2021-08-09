UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1485 09.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 11, 2021

USD 163.4283

GBP 227.5249

EUR 192.9761

JPY 1.4888

