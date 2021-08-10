Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1494 10.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 12, 2021
USD 163.8782
GBP 227.0860
EUR 192.6880
JPY 1.4872