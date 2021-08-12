Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1563 12.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 12TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 16, 2021
USD 163.9000
GBP 226.3131
EUR 191.9761
JPY 1.4792