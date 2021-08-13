UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1574 13.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 17, 2021

USD 163.9873

GBP 227.3192

EUR 192.5703

JPY 1.4855

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar August Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.