Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1574 16.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 20, 2021
USD 163.9758
GBP 226.2866
EUR 192.5076
JPY 1.4868