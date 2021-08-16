UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1574 16.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 20, 2021

USD 163.9758

GBP 226.2866

EUR 192.5076

JPY 1.4868

