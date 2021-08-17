Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1566 17.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 23, 2021
USD 164.1728
GBP 227.5435
EUR 193.5105
JPY 1.5015