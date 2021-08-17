KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1566 17.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 23, 2021

USD 164.1728

GBP 227.5435

EUR 193.5105

JPY 1.5015