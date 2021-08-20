UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1554 20.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 24, 2021

USD 164.0615

GBP 226.4705

EUR 193.1332

JPY 1.5006

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar August Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

9 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.