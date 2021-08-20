KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1554 20.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 24, 2021

USD 164.0615

GBP 226.4705

EUR 193.1332

JPY 1.5006