Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1554 20.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 24, 2021
USD 164.0615
GBP 226.4705
EUR 193.1332
JPY 1.5006