Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1526 24.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2021
USD 164.4039
GBP 224.4113
EUR 192.7636
JPY 1.4949