Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1530 25.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 27, 2021
USD 165.1763
GBP 226.2915
EUR 193.7188
JPY 1.5049