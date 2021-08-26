Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1580 26.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 30, 2021
USD 166.2507
GBP 228.3121
EUR 195.3446
JPY 1.5145