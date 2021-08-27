Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1580 27.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 31, 2021
USD 165.7720
GBP 227.6878
EUR 194.9313
JPY 1.5043