Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1579 30.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 01, 2021
USD 165.6018
GBP 226.7917
EUR 194.6152
JPY 1.5038