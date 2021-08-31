UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1548 31.08.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 310TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 02, 2021

USD 165.9435

GBP 228.2719

EUR 195.7470

JPY 1.5102

