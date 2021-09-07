(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1476 07.09.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 09, 2021

USD 167.2141

GBP 231.4410

EUR 198.3494

JPY 1.5218