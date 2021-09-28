Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1554 28.09.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
USD 169.5752
GBP 232.3011
EUR 198.3182
JPY 1.5288