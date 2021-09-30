Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1579 30.09.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 04, 2021
USD 170.4449
GBP 230.4415
EUR 198.7728
JPY 1.5310