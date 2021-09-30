(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1579 30.09.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 04, 2021

USD 170.4449

GBP 230.4415

EUR 198.7728

JPY 1.5310