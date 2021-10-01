Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.1574 01.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 1ST OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 05, 2021
USD 170.6142
GBP 229.3055
EUR 198.0148
JPY 1.5252