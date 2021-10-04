Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1585 04.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 4TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 06, 2021
USD 170.4478
GBP 229.6443
EUR 197.3615
JPY 1.5336