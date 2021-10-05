Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1570 05.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 07, 2021
USD 170.7670
GBP 231.6454
EUR 198.3629
JPY 1.5364