Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1555 06.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 6TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 08, 2021
USD 170.7706
GBP 232.3846
EUR 197.9573
JPY 1.5361