Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1551 07.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 12, 2021
USD 170.9212
GBP 231.8717
EUR 197.6191
JPY 1.5306