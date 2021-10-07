UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1551 07.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 7TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 12, 2021

USD 170.9212

GBP 231.8717

EUR 197.6191

JPY 1.5306

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Dollar October Market

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

7 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

7 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

7 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.