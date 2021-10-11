UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1559 12.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 13, 2021

USD 170.5029

GBP 231.6111

EUR 196.8115

JPY 1.5226

